Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Allegion stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Allegion Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 267,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Allegion’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Allegion by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

