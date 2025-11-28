Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as high as C$8.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 203,081 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$811.36 million during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

