Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.60 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 4873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.49.

Algoma Central Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$759.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. Algoma Central had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of C$228.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.898977 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

About Algoma Central

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 31.73%.

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping.

