Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Set at C$64.00 by Desjardins

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) received a C$64.00 price target from analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGI. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.63.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up C$1.01 on Friday, reaching C$52.75. 527,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$25.69 and a 1-year high of C$52.81. The company has a market cap of C$22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

