Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Now Covered by Desjardins

Stock analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $36.73 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

