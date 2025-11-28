Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of AGI stock traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,188. The company has a market cap of C$22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.60. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$25.69 and a 52 week high of C$52.81.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

