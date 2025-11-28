Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.1850, but opened at $1.1450. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 50,790 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

