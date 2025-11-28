Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11,793.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

