Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $23.16. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 722,736 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a market cap of $686.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 11.71%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $154,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,579.44. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 9,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $223,110.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $412,579.97. This trade represents a 35.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

