Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Trading Up 11.6% – Here’s Why

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 17.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

