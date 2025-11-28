Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Stake Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.79 and a twelve month high of $156.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.