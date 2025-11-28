ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 355 price target on the stock.

ActiveOps Stock Performance

LON:AOM traded up GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 238. 203,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.85. ActiveOps has a one year low of GBX 79.50 and a one year high of GBX 261.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £169.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.40.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (1.31) EPS for the quarter. ActiveOps had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts anticipate that ActiveOps will post 2.5966851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

