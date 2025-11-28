abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 55,189 shares.The stock last traded at $180.88 and had previously closed at $178.40.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

