Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Stock Holdings Lessened by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,108 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 5.7%
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $164.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91.
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
