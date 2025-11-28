8,588 Shares in Allete, Inc. $ALE Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Allete by 3,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allete during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allete during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allete in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. Allete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

