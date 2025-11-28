5,678 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJRI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $62,023.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,785.32. This trade represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.62 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

