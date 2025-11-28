51,646,088 Shares in Invitation Home $INVH Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,646,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,992,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of Invitation Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth approximately $148,870,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 4,762.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,656,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after buying an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,479,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after buying an additional 1,111,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Invitation Home Stock Down 0.3%

Invitation Home stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.