49,330 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 0.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.55 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

