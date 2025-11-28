44,282 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VRP opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

