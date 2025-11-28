4,410 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $229.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.94. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.