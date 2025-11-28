3,894 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,642,000 after purchasing an additional 396,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.59 and its 200 day moving average is $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

