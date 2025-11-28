358,447 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

