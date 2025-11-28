3,518 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Acquired by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 838,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.21 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

