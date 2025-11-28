34,135 Shares in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter worth $88,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of MBX Biosciences stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences ( NASDAQ:MBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Steven L. Hoerter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 666,666 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at $93,949,920. This trade represents a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 706,666 shares of company stock worth $12,537,788. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBX shares. Cowen began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.