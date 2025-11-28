2,583 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.44.

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $33,125,505. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

