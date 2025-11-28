19,304 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 176.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,084.24. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

