1,669 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AppLovin by 15.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.5%

APP stock opened at $586.37 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,542 shares of company stock valued at $208,733,493. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

