13,700 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

