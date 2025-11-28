13,072 Shares in Masco Corporation $MAS Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,351,000 after buying an additional 206,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,946,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Masco by 25.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 22,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 43.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 155,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Masco by 7.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $82.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

