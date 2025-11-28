1,193,390 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,193,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,047,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 22.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.09% of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,458,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $450,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 212,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 3.0%

IBIT opened at $51.03 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

