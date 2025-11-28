10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.8846.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $225,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,315. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 13,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $251,959.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,564. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,432 shares of company stock worth $635,208. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

