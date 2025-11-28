10,613 Shares in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IETC. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 228.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,150,000.

Shares of IETC opened at $101.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $728.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

