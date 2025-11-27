Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.82.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,358,621.50. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

