Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Market Outperform Rating at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $355.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average is $291.21. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

