Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Zeta Global has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 593.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 354,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 303,197 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

