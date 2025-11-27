Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.00. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 82,456 shares.

Zentek Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

