Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,721.64. This represents a 13.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.24 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

