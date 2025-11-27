Zacks Research Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.7%

NYSE ANF opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

