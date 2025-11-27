Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.2%

IPG Photonics stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $144,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,885.25. The trade was a 17.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $205,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,421.90. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 475,771 shares of company stock worth $38,205,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 76.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

