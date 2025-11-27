Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CPRX Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,091.70. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 4,974,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 1,231,419 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $17,185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 963.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 724,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 656,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,363,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 654,721 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

