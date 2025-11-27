Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for WTRG Earnings

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Essential Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Baird R W lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 587.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,472,000 after buying an additional 3,479,762 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,347,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $94,251,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,972,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,306 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

