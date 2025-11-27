Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for FMS FY2025 Earnings

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.