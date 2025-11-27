Zacks Research Downgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $134.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,758,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $7,515,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,564 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

