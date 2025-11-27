Zacks Research Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Strong Sell

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SSL

Sasol Trading Up 2.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Shares of SSL opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 107.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.