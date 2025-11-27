Yum China $YUMC Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1,033.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yum China by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,150,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,723,000 after buying an additional 200,938 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.9% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,312,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,785,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,976,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,799,000 after buying an additional 140,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Yum China by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,547,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,685,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $395,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,773.16. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,896. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $878,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

