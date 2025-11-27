Yann Echelard Sells 5,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $162,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,687.12. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

TGTX opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 521,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

