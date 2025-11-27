XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.15% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 184.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.44.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

