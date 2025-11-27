XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.33 Million in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Enovis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 564.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 52.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 8.6% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Enovis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Enovis Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Enovis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, CEO Damien Mcdonald bought 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $199,973.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 102,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,260.41. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.