XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $54,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after buying an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $41,218,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 81.8% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,994,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WSO opened at $346.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.57 and a 200 day moving average of $414.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.05 and a 12 month high of $562.56.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

