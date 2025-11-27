XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 181,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, English Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $98.67.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

